Black plays for ailing grandma, bounces back after scoreless stint

IT was a bounce-back game for Aaron Black so to speak.

Held scoreless the last time, the third-year guard came back with a vengeance and dropped 20 points against Rain or Shine in a 77-73 win that snapped Meralco’s losing streak in the PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday.

The former Ateneo standout added four rebounds and six assists and was 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, the last of which he nailed with 39 seconds left to play and gave the Bolts a 76-70 lead.

The numbers somehow atoned for Black’s sluggish showing the last time where he went 0-for-9 from the field in a 90-89 loss to Blackwater.

“I really played bad the last time,” he said on his way out of the Willie Caballes Hall of the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

He admitted his injured wrist was still bothering him in the game against the Bossing, although he was already feeling much better opposite the Elasto Painters.

But Black credited his teammates who kept encouraging him to shoot against Rain or Shine despite struggling from the field the last time.

“My teammates encouraged me a lot after the last game. They knew I really struggled,” he said. “Kaya sa practice sinasabihan nila ako to keep on shooting, mag-drive pa rin, and just keep on working coz the games in the PBA are one after the other, so you can’t really be down on yourself, you can’t say I can’t do it. You got to buckle up and go to the next game.”

Aaron Black on ailing grandmother

At the same time, the 25-year-old guard is getting strength on the condition of his ailing grandmother, who’s currently confined in a hospital in the US.

Black describes her grandma as a "strong woman."

“She was actually just with us in Europe a couple of years back and she walked to all the cities with us,” Black recalled of the 85-year-old mother of coach Norman Black.

The young Black said his father updates the family every day about the condition of her grandmother.

In the absence of the elder Black, deputy Luigi Trillo called the shots for the Bolts.

