Defiant Black likes Meralco's chances vs Ginebra this time around

DESPITE being on the losing end of the finals the three previous times they met, Meralco coach Norman Black likes the Bolts’ chances this time around against Barangay Ginebra in the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup Finals.

Black expressed confidence about Meralco’s title hopes, more so if new recruit Chris Banchero can rejoin the Bolts in the best-of-seven finals starting on Wednesday after sitting out on Friday night due to an upper-body injury.

“I like my chances this time around,” said Black after Meralco earned the right to face Ginebra in the finals with a 94-81 Game Five win over Magnolia. “Just hope I can get CB back. If he comes back, I think my chances are pretty good.”

However, Black said Meralco has to accomplish a lot of things in its check list in order to beat Ginebra. That starts with containing Justin Brownlee, who lit up for 47 points in the closeout game against NLEX on Wednesday.

“That’s a problem. He is Justin Brownlee. That’s a problem. But we just went up against Mike Harris. We will do our best to defend Brownlee. We just did a decent job against Mike Harris. Hopefully, we do the same against Justin Brownlee,” said Black.

Cone riddle

Meralco's grand slam coach also has to solve the riddle that is Tim Cone, who happens to be the most succesful head coach in the PBA.

“I’ve never beaten Tim before. Maybe this would be the right time to get it done. We’ve been meeting a lot lately and he’s been on the winning end every time," said Black, whose 11 championships put him at third place in the all-time list behind the 23 of Cone and the 15 of the late Baby Dalupan.

"They have a couple of days rest on us so that’s going to help them a little bit. Fortunately, the earliest we will start is on Wednesday. We have more than enough time to prepare and more than enough time to get some rest,” Black added.

Until the Bolts win, Black said Ginebra vs Meralco won't be a rivalry in his opinion.

“A lot of people look at it as a very competitive rivalry as far as us meeting in the finals but they’ve beaten us every time,” said Black. "It won’t be really a rivalry until we beat them. That’s going to be the goal this time."

