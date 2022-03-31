Black says Meralco simply has to match Magnolia energy in decider

MERALCO coach Norman Black is expecting that his team will be up to the challenge of matching or even surpassing the energy that Magnolia displayed in Game Four of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals.

Black said the Hotshots were the hungrier squad, and played very much like a team that were on the brink of elimination on Wednesday during the Bolts’ 94-73 loss in Game Four.

Black pointed out the 57-40 rebounding edge the Hotshots had on Wednesday.

“They displayed a lot more energy. They seemed to be hungrier. The fact that they dominated the rebounds and they really got a lot of offensive rebounds showed the fact that they were very aggressive. They played quite well today. They played like their backs were up against the wall,” Black said.

The Bolts now head to a do-or-die clash for a finals slot against the Hotshots on Friday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Even Paul Lee, who is nursing an ankle injury, showed aggressiveness in his first game in the series where he played a critical role for the team. He had 17 points in Game Four.

“He played much better tonight,” said Black of Lee. “He didn’t shoot the ball that well but he played really good and played hard. He was very aggressive right from the start.”

“They displayed a lot of aggressiveness that we didn’t seem to display because we’ve been doing a really good job of rebounding this conference. We got dominated on the boards. That’s something we have to fix before Friday,” said Black.

