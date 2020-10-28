Black hopes Almazan pounces on Fajardo absence as SMB, Meralco face off

SAN Miguel and Meralco seek to extend its winning streaks to three when they clash on Wednesday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The Beermen and the Bolts collide at 6:45 p.m. in the lone game of the night after the first match between Blackwater and Magnolia was postponed.

Both teams are sporting 3-2 win-loss records after victories that got their bubble campaign back on track.

San Miguel defeated Alaska, 92-88, as the Beermen picked up their second straight win after losing Terrence Romeo in the conference due to a dislocated shoulder.

Head coach Leo Austria emphasized the importance of the match as they are actually beginning a three-game, five-day swing.

“We have to be focused both physically and mentally because we will take this one game at a time,” said Austria.

Von Pessumal and Bong Qunito look to provide support for their respective teams.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meralco, on the other hand, won over NLEX, 101-92, on Friday to also grab its second consecutive victory in the bubble.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Head coach Norman Black hopes to take advantage of the absence of June Mar Fajardo with Raymond Almazan starting to get his groove in the bubble. Almazan had a near double-double of 11 points and nine rebounds in the match against NLEX.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. June Mar Fajardo is not here. Greg Slaughter is not here. It gives other opportunities for the other big man to shine this conference. Raymond got here late but once he is in shape, he is going to be a force for us in the middle. He is going to help us offensively and defensively,” said Black.

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.