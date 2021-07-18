Black says Meralco simply caught San Miguel on an off-night

MERALCO coach Norman Black is glad to get a win against powerhouse San Miguel under their belt this early in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

Black admitted the Bolts caught the Beermen at a time when the lattr are still groping for form in their first match of the conference.

The Bolts went 2-0 after the 93-87 win over the Beermen behind the play of Chris Newsome, Aaron Black, Reynel Hugnatan, and Nards Pinto, among others.

“You are always happy to get wins at this point of the season. You don’t want to be left behind because it will be a struggle trying to catch up later,” said Black.

The victory was a fitting followup to the Bolts' 85-63 victory over NorthPort. It also reasserted the Bolts' mastery of the Beermen, who they beat twice during last year’s Philippine Cup quarterfinals.

'San Miguel is San Miguel'

But Black is careful not to get ahead of himself, knowing how capable San Miguel are of dominating any all-Filipino conference.

“As a coach, I am happy that we played them early. Once they get into shape and they start rolling, it’s very difficult to stop them. Maybe it was our advantage to get them this early in the conference,” said Black.

“San Miguel is San Miguel. On the other side, you are looking at an All-Star team basically or a national team. It’s good to win against them. To get them behind us, you don’t have to face them in the elimination round in the future,” said Black.

Black said the win over San Miguel is certainly a momentum-builder going into its next match against TNT on Saturday.

“We have another tough game coming up in our next game against Talk ‘N Text. To put San Miguel behind us is a big deal for us,” said Black.

