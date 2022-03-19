Bishop gets payback as Meralco slams semis door on San Miguel

TONY Bishop was a man on a mission for Meralco when it faced San Miguel in the quarterfinals of the PBA Governors Cup.

The Bolts import didn’t deny he was spurred to get back at the Beermen and counterpart Shabazz Muhammad following the team’s sorry loss the first time they met in the season-ending meet.

“For me, definitely it was a motivation,” said Bishop of the Bolts’ 115-110 loss to the Beermen two weeks ago where they failed to protect a commanding 26-point third quarter lead.

“I could use that as motivation like go out there and play my best every single game.”

Bishop did come out with a sense of urgency, coming through with a double-double of 32 points and 16 rebounds in Meralco pulling off a 100-85 win that ended the season of San Miguel on Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The 32-year-old American-Panamanian scored 18 points in the third quarter, the same stretch in the second half when the Beermen launch their rally the last time and complete one of the biggest comeback wins in the league in recent memory.

“I tried to stay locked in and do what I can on offense and defense and help my team win the game,” Bishop added.

The Bolts held Muhammad to just 24 points this time on a 0-of-6 shooting from three-point range.

The output was definitely a far cry from his 57-points explosion against Meralco previously, including 45 points in the second half while shooting 5-of-9 from beyond the arc.

But Bishop acknowledged the kind of talent San Miguel had that it was really difficult to beat them far from what the final score suggested.

Continue reading below ↓

“There’s really a lot of good players over there. We just have to stay locked in and continue to fight the whole game,” he said. “You have to stay aggressive and stayed together on offense and defense. I’m glad we got the victory.”

