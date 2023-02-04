Jonathon Simmons sad, but has no regrets leaving NLEX for big China payday

JONATHON Simmons kept it real on Saturday when he said that a big payday that is awaiting him was the reason for his brief stint with NLEX in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

But that doesn’t mean that Simmons isn’t sad that he will be leaving behind the team that showed a lot of promise with him around as import.

Arguably the import outside Justin Brownlee with the best credentials after his NBA stint, Simmons played his fourth and final game with the Road Warriors after accepting an offer to return to the Chinese Basketball Association.

Simmons said the money offered in China was too hard to pass up.

“Not much of a regret. Kinda sad,” said Simmons on leaving NLEX early in the conference.

“A lot of money on the table. I’m a family guy. I have a big family so it’s more about providing for my family. I’m 33 so I have a short window to play basketball. I’m kinda thinking about that and coach, the whole organization have been very understanding since the first time we addressed this.”

“More sad than regret… But this move is mostly for my family,” said Simmons.

NLEX coach Frankie Lim said they will definitely miss the presence of Simmons, who brought a lot to the table for the team not just with his leadership on the court but also in other aspects as well.

“This guy knows how to win games. He is a nice guy, nice working with him even in practice. Tsaka magaan kasama,” said Lim.

Moving forward, Simmons said he will definitely come back to the PBA and NLEX if given the opportunity.

“I had a great experience here. We have a great group of guys, good coaching staff, couldn’t ask for a better opportunity. Unfortunately, I have to leave. It was all good. All A+ for me. I wouldn’t hesitate to come back and play for coach Frankie,” said Simmons.