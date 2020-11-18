Big Castro baskets help TNT survive a brave Phoenix stand

ALL concerns about Jayson Castro’s health and how it will affect his play in the semifinals were wiped away after his remarkable performance in Game One.

Castro took over for TNT with crucial baskets on Wednesday as the Tropang Giga edged Phoenix Super LPG, 95-92, in their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series opener at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

A question mark entering the semifinals due to a nagging calf injury, Castro came away with 20 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two steals while delivering late in the game to personally douse a brave comeback by the Fuel Masters.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Tropang Giga also took advantage of Matthew Wright suffering an ankle injury and Calvin Abueva saddled with foul troubles all game long on their way to a 1-0 lead in the best-o-five semifinal series.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Game Two is scheduled on Friday, 3:45 p.m.

Castro buried a huge three-pointer with 1:14 remaining to give TNT a 90-86 lead. After Abueva’s basket sliced the gap to two, Castro grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a lay-up with 26.5 seconds left that made it a four-point lead.



“We are glad that Jayson really stepped up tonight,” said TNT coach Bong Ravena.



For good measure, Castro converted two free throws for a 95-92 lead and Phoenix guard Alex Mallari missed a three in the game’s final play.



The second-seeded Tropang Giga trailed by 10 points, 26-16, early in the second quarter but started to take command, 54-42, in the third as the absence of Wright and the foul trouble by Abueva weighed down the Fuel Masters.



PHOTO: PBA Images



Continue reading below ↓

Bobby Ray Parks contributed 17 points, seven rebounds, and four steals to TNE, including a jumper to break an 81-81 deadlock. Parks also made a lay-up with 1:45 left to close an 8-2 run for an 85-81 advantage.



RJ Jazul had 21 points including four threes as he kept Phoenix in the game during the fourth quarter.



Wright suffered an injury in his right ankle in the first quarter after stepping on Troy Rosario’s foot after taking a running shot. He never returned to the game and had two points in six minutes of Game One.



Abueva added 13 points and nine rebounds despite playing limited minutes from the time he picked up four fouls in the first half.



MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:



TNT 95 – Castro 20, Parks 17, Pogoy 16, Erram 15, Reyes 11, Montalbo 6, Rosario 5, Enciso 4, Carey 1, Washington 0.



Phoenix Super LPG 92 – Jazul 21, Perkins 15, Abueva 13, Mallari 13, Garcia 12, Heruela 6, Intal 3, Chua 3, Marcelo 2, Rios 2, Wright 2, Reyes 0, Napoles 0.



Continue reading below ↓

Quarters: 16-24; 36-37; 67-61; 95-92.