Blackwater bid to break slump gets tougher with TNT, Magnolia as last foes

BLACKWATER’S bid to snap its long skid this conference gets tougher, with the finalist of the last PBA Philippine Cup as its last opponents.

Blackwater remaining schedule

On a 28-game losing streak, the Bossing go up against returning TNT on Friday in the continuation of the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum. They will then close the season with a clash against league-leader Magnolia on Wednesday.

Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia admitted pulling off an upset against the two mighty teams will be difficult because their opponents would be easier to motivate.

“Napakadaling i-motivate against us eh. Kumbaga ‘’wag naman sana sa atin matapos ang streak.’ Napakadali ng ganun eh. Kahit ako, sasabihin ko rin ‘yun sa team na kung ako ang kalaban ng coach. We have to get over that,” said Vanguardia.

The Bossing have been playing better as a unit over the past few games, with the team losing to Barangay Ginebra last week, 109-100, despite trailing by as many as 31 points.

Continue reading below ↓

Blackwater lost to NorthPort, 116-103, but was able to cut down the deficit by a single-digit margin during the contest last Wednesday.

At 0-9, Vanguardia urged all players to give it their all for the coming games, something he has not seen from some.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Proseso ‘to. Ang ano ko lang, kung sino magamit sa loob, dapat ibigay na ng todo. May mga players na nagre-respond. Meron pa rin na hindi nakukuha ‘yung ganung mentality. Mabilis ma-frustrate. Kailangan ma-arrest namin ‘yun,” said Vanguardia.

Vanguardia also said the upcoming birthday of Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy should be an added motivation to win one for their boss.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Malapit na birthday ng owner namin. Sa Sabado. Sabi ko nga, may dalawa tayong chance para man lang maregaluhan natin ng panalo. In fairness to him, not being a corporation, pera niya talaga, hard-earned money niya talaga ang pinapasweldo sa amin, masuklian man sana namin.”

Continue reading below ↓

“Sinasabi ko sa kanila, never na-delay ang sahod, never kulang sa suporta, sa encouragement. Magbibirthday pa naman. Sana sa Friday. ‘Yun ang battle cry namin,” said Vanguardia.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.