Blackwater in talks to tap Benjie Paras as consultant

WITH the son on board, how can the father be left behind?

Plans are afoot for Blackwater to tap cage legend Benjie Paras as consultant for the franchise in the coming PBA 46th season.

Team owner Dioceldo Sy said the Bossing are in talks with the 52-year-old big man, the only MVP-Rookie of the Year in PBA history, to join the team and help chart its campaign especially after signing eldest son Andre Paras to a two-year deal as one of its picks in the recent rookie draft.

Paras father-son teamup

“We’re working on including Benjie Paras to be our team consultant,” Sy related to SPIN.ph on Saturday. “Who can say no to a Benjie Paras.”

If ever, the addition of the 6-foot-5 Paras, who made history when he both won the MVP and Rookie of the Year honors in 1989, would be a good catch to a Blackwater side coached by Nash Racela.

Not only will the elder Paras get to guide his son Andre, but likewise help manage the Bossing’s other young big men such as Carl Bryan Cruz, Jonjon Gabriel, Richard Escoto, and rookie Reymark Acuno.

The Bossing managed to dangle the young Paras who was still available in the third round of the recent draft and didn’t lose time to tab him as the no. 26th pick overall.

The job though doesn't entail Paras to be part of the coaching staff, although the PBA legend has had experience being part of the coaching unit of the San Beda Red Lions team and the UP Fighting Maroons, both of which were his alma matter for high school and college.

