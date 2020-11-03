Mac Belo ready to play again after missing Blackwater loss to SMB

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Blackwater missed the services of key player Mac Belo against San Miguel Beer due to back spasm.

Belo was on the Blackwater bench but the coaching staff opted not to field him in a close game against the defending PBA Philippine Cup champions that went to overtime at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

The Elite lost, 90-88.

Team manager Jacob Munez however, said Belo’s injury is just a minor one.

“He will play against Meralco (tomorrow),” he said.

The former Far Eastern University standout is averaging 12.0 points and 5.0 rebounds through five games with the Elite inside the bubble, numbers which the Elite definitely missed in the close loss to San Miguel.

But Blackwater definitely needs fresh legs especially with the team set to play five more games in the coming eight days to cap their elimination round campaign.

The team currently sports a 2-4 (win-loss) record and remains in the fight for a berth in the playoffs.