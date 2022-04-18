Will Mac Belo be Black's 'magic bunot' for must-win Game 6?

IF there’s a silver lining in Meralco’s Game 5 loss in the PBA Governors Cup Finals against Barangay Ginebra on Sunday, it’s the Bolts unveiling a new weapon in big man Mac Belo.

Belo was unleashed in the second half by coach Norman Black and was part of the group that made two serious runs in the second half against the Kings.

The last one had the Bolts coming within a point at 98-97 with 4:44 to play after the team trailed by as many as 14 early in the fourth period.

But the Kings displayed the poise of a champion and made a counter-run behind Christian Standhardinger and Scottie Thompson to run away with the 115-110 win and take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Belo finished with four points and two rebounds and played more than 12 minutes in his most significant appearance yet in his first-ever finals appearance.

Black's promise

The effort of the former Far Easter University stalwart wasn’t lost on Black that he mentioned the possibility of giving him more playing time in a win-or-go-home situation for the Bolts come Game 6 on Wednesday.

“I expect him to play on Wednesday,” said the Meralco coach of Belo.

“He’s pretty good (tonight). He came in and really helped the team. He executed well on our defense and that’s one of the reasons why we caught up.”

Like a good soldier, Belo said he’s always ready once called up to play.

He’s relishing after all, his first-ever finals appearance since he was taken by Blackwater in the 2016 special draft. He was acquired by Meralco in a February 2021 trade for Baser Amer and Bryan Faundo.

“Finals na ito. First finals appearance ko, kaya ibibigay ko na lang yung best ko,” he said. “As long as makakatulong ako sa team.

“Basta tinawag ako ni coach, ready naman ako lagi,” added Belo. “Prepared naman ako, lagi naman akong nakikinig. Basta ready lang ako lagi.”

