Belga feels bubble teams will have advantage going to PBA season

BEAU Belga believes PBA teams which mounted training camps in the offseason will have the advantage going to the season-opening Philippine Cup.

The Rain or Shine veteran said the bubble training gave these teams more time to train compared to those which chose to prepared via the closed-circuit system.

Belga said players and team personnel had little distractions inside the training camp and therefore had the luxury of focusing only on basketball on a 24/7 basis.

“Kung nasa bubble kayo at meron kayong sariling oras, puwede kayong mag twice-a-day practice para makahabol sa conditioning ninyo,” said the 34-year-old big man.

“Yun ang advantage ng mga nag-bubble.”

So far, TnT Tropang Giga, Meralco, NLEX, and Blackwater were some of the teams that decided to train under a bubble setup while scrimmages and contact sports are not yet allowed in the NCR+ bubble.

Both the Tropang Giga and Bolts went to Ilocos Norte for two weeks; the Road Warriors trained in Clark, Pampanga for a week; and the Bossing mounted a camp at the Splendido Taal Country Club in Tagaytay.

TnT and Meralco are actually back in Laoag for the second part of their respective training camps.

The rest of the teams are holding practices in various training facilities in Batangas like Rain or Shine, but under a semi-bubble system.

Belga, however, isn’t complaining as Rain or Shine practices are going fine for more than three weeks now.

It’s just that the everyday travel from Manila to Batangas – and vice versa – and the irregular schedule of their practices make it a bit difficult for the Elasto Painters and the rest of the teams to focus on basketball.

That’s the reason why if given the chance, the center out of Philippine Christian University prefers going through a bubble training even for just a week.

“Hopefully hindi kami mapag-iwanan sa conditioning ng mga yun (bubble teams),” he said.

