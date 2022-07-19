Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Belga, Norwood, Nieto a gametime decision for game vs Magnolia

    Just now
    Beau Belga Mark Borboran bench
    Beau Belga has been under health protocols.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    RAIN or Shine hopes that it will be in full force for Wednesday’s crucial tiff against Magnolia where their quarterfinal bid will be on the line.

    Rain or Shine injury update

    The Elasto Painters will go up against the Hotshots with the status of Beau Belga, Gabe Norwood, and Mike Nieto still uncertain. The three players missed the previous match-up against Terrafirma due to health protocols.

    “At the moment, it’s a gametime decision pending test results tomorrow,” said Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina on Tuesday.

    The Elasto Painters need a win to avoid complications as far as their chances of making the quarterfinals as a loss could mean missing the playoffs completely.

    Their game against Magnolia is at 6 p.m. at the Smart-Aranata Coliseum.

    Rain or Shine is currently tied at No. 8 with Converge with a 4-6 win-loss record, while NorthPort and Phoenix Super LPG still have an outside chance with a 3-7 slate.

      Magnolia holds a 6-3 win-loss record and is looking to extend its five-game winning streak in the match against Rain or Shine.

      The Elasto Painters though are also on a high as they have won three straight games including a 97-82 victory over the Dyip last Saturday.

      topicJapeth AguilartopicTim ConetopicPaul LeetopicJio JalalontopicLeo AustriatopicSol Mercado
