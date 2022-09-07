Belga, Norwood confident Guiao can bring back ROS glory days

BEAU Belga and Gabe Norwood welcomed the return of Yeng Guiao to Rain or Shine and expressed confidence the coach can pump life into the Elasto Painters and even lead the franchise to another championship.

Belga and Norwood are two of only three holdovers from the Elasto Painters who were handled by Guiao during his initial run in the team, including the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup, the last time the franchise captured a PBA title.

The two veterans are confident they can bring back the Rain or Shine glory days as long as they can all – from the veterans down to the young players – buy into the system of Guiao.

“Hindi malabo,” said Belga, when asked if he thinks Guiao can lead the team back to another title. “We’ve been there. Ang kailangan lang kay coach Yeng is ‘yung mga bago talaga. ‘Yun ang crucial para sa kanya. Kami naman, we know how he handles the team. Hindi imposible na kahit papano makakuha pa ng championship.”

“I hope so,” Norwood echoed. “It’s only up to us in terms of how our outcomes have been. I think our effort and energy have always been there. We haven’t been able to translate it to wins. I hope they change soon.”

During the first day of practice with its returning coach, Belga, who under Guiao’s watch rose from the ranks to become one of the top players in the league, said he had already noticed a few changes in the plays he plans to run in his second tour of duty with Rain or Shine, proof the coach has also transformed himself over the years.

“When it comes to practice, there’s a difference in him. The only thing na siguro mag-iiba is ‘yung mga set plays. We have different set plays from the past. Siyempre kailangan din maghanap ng bala kasi ini-scout din ang plays niya. And he is known for plays na talagang effective.”

Guiao is, of course, known for getting the most out of his players by different means. Belga said he expects little changes on how the champion coach will handle the team, mostly composed of young players.

“Hindi natin alam ‘yung approach ni coach Yeng. Six years, it’s been so long. You never know, baka iba na ‘yung ano ni coach Yeng,” said Belga.

“Kapag pinagalitan ka ni coach Yeng, ibig sabihin nun, you still have to improve. You still have space to improve. Kapag si coach Yeng, hindi ka na pinansin, the only ano doon is wala na siyang makita sayo. Kapag sinisigawan ka niya, pinapagalitan ka ni coach Yeng, nakakarinig ka ng hindi maganda, masasaktan ka, you just need to fight.

“Tulad ng sabi niya sa amin, mas gusto niya ’yung parang may pinapatunayan ka sa kanya. Kahit anong negative ang sabihin niya sa 'yo, gusto niya may patunayan ka. Challenge ‘yun para sa kanya,” said Belga.

Like Belga, Norwood was instrumental in Rain or Shine’s two titles that include the Elasto Painters' first ever championship during the 2012 Governors’ Cup.

Trust the process

Norwood, who has worn only the Rain or Shine uniform throughout his 14-year PBA career, said it is the patience of Guiao and management that he remembers in the championships the team had won. He recalled the 2016 title where Guiao stuck to his guns to change imports before finding the right one in Pierre Henderson-Niles.

“The process,” said Norwood of what he remembers from that 2016 title. “I don’t think people really understand how hard it is to win at any level. Just knowing the sacrifice and the work that we put in that conference. Going in, we had Pierre Henderson-Niles. I think it was our third or fourth import that conference. Just having it all come together, and the culmination of a championship, there’s nothing like it.”

Guiao’s second stint with Rain or Shine will have a different team that included a young core led by Rey Nambatac, Mike Nieto, Santi Santillan and Gian Mamuyac. Norwood is confident the new players can buy into Guiao’s ways, being winners in their own right during their high school and college careers.

“We want to go back to the winning track. We have a great, young core, guys who are used to winning at a high level whether in college or amateur leagues. I think combining that, refocus, and locking in to what we are trying to do.”

“At the end of the day, it comes down to discipline. Coach Yeng explained to us his culture and what he is trying to build which has always been the same. As long as guys play the right way, play hard, play for one another, I think they’ll be safe,” said Norwood.

As Rain or Shine now builds up for the Commissioner’s Cup, Norwood and Belga are hopeful Guiao’s presence will make a big difference sooner rather than later.

“It was flashbacks a little bit. Just going through the same routine and having him there with us, it’s comforting. I hope it will translate this conference,” said Norwood.

Belga looks forward to the development of the new players.

“I’m really excited for the young guys para kay coach Yeng. Kami, mukhang hindi na siya nae-excite sa amin eh. Sawa na sa amin eh,” said the veteran big man.

