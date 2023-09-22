Beermen tap Tyler Stone as Commissioner’s Cup import

SAN Miguel opted to bring in another new face for its import in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Globe-trotting Tyler Stone brings his act to Asia’s first-ever play-for-pay league as he will reinforce the PBA’s most successful franchise come the season-opening meet that unfolds on Nov. 5.

Tyler Stone as SMB import in Commissioner's Cup

Team manager Gee Abanilla confirmed the signing of the 32-year-old Stone, listed at 6-foot-8, who is set to arrive in the country late Friday.

A product of Missouri and Southeast Missouri State, Stone has an extensive playing career overseas that saw him suiting up in Turkey, Greece, Russia, Italy, Israel, Puerto Rico, France, and Japan.

His last stint was with Rapid Bucuresti in Romania, where he was adjudged Import Player of the Year (2023), All-Romanian League Player of the Year, and Forward of the Year.

Stone’s father, Bradley, also played the game and saw action for the University of Memphis in college and drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the 1979 draft.

The import will try to steer the Beermen’s campaign following their semifinals stint in last season’s edition of the import-laden meet where Diamond Stone and Devon Scott reinforced them.

San Miguel last won the Commissioner’s Cup in 2019 when Chris McCullough led the team past Terrence Jones and TNT in the finals.

