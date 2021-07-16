Gavina compares Beau Belga leadership to that of Tim Duncan

BEAU Belga once again showed he can be trusted as one of the veterans of Rain or Shine with an all-around performance of 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in their 83-82 nipping of NLEX on Friday.

The Elastopainters veteran also converted a crucial hook shot in the endgame to push the lead to four points, 83-79, with 55 seconds left.

More than the numbers, Belga has been leading by example for Rain or Shine in the build-up for the 2021 PBA season, according to head coach Chris Gavina.

Gavina said the 34-year-old Belga has been “all-in” to the culture that he is instilling to the squad since he took over the head coaching of the Elastopainters last March.

“Ever since my first meeting with Beau, he was probably the first vet that I had a talk with when they appointed me head coach. He has been all-in,” said Gavina.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Big Beau compared to The Big Fundamental

Gavina said Belga’s leadership can be comparable to a mold of a Tim Duncan, the now-retired San Antonio Spurs great.

“His approach of pulling guys up, being the Tim Duncan of our team, leading from the front, him and Gabe (Norwood) have just really been identified with our culture of carrying guys when needed and being that example for our younger guy of doing things the right way,” said Gavina.

Continue reading below ↓

“We didn’t let little things slip. They’ve set a high standard for us. Being one of our best players, he has been one of our hardest workers. I really thank him for his efforts on that side and hopefully, we can continue this trend,” he added.

