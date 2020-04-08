Beau Belga makes transition from moody star to ROS elder statesman

BEAU Belga has embraced the role of elder statesman following the youth movement the Rain or Shine has undergone over the past few seasons.

Belga said he likes the direction the Elastopainters are taking after making several moves that made the team a lot younger and has been more than willing to share knowledge gained from years of experience with the new players.

“Mga bagito, mga gustong magpakita,” said Belga of the rookies. “Trabaho namin nila Gabe (Norwood) at James (Yap) is to guide them kung ano ‘yung dapat, kung ano ‘yung tama, kung ano ang sobra. ‘Yun ang magiging role namin dito ngayon.”

Rain or Shine recently brought in four rookies in Adrian Wong, Vince Tolentino, Clint Doliguez, and Prince Rivero to join fellow Elastopainters young guns in Rey Nambatac and Javee Mocon in the roster.

Belga sees a lot of himself in the rookies in terms of their willingness to learn during his first year in the pro league with Purefoods.

“Nagtatanong sila kung ano ang dapat gawin, ano ang dapat i-expect. Kami naman, very appreciative na tinatanong nila kami dahil ganun din na-expereince ko nung rookie ako,” said the wide-bodied slotman.

“Tinatanong ko sila Kerby [Raymundo], sila Enrico [Villanueva] noon, ‘yung mga tips kung anong puwedeng gawin. Now, it’s my time to give back sa mga bata,” said the 33-year-old Belga.

Even with the changes in his team’s roster, Belga remains confident that Rain or Shine will remain a constant playoff contender for the 2020 season.

“’Yung core ng team, nandoon pa rin. Hindi naman totally nabawasan ‘yung team. Now, medyo bumata, medyo maiinit ang dugo na magpakitang gilas. ‘Yun ang kagandahan. They want to try something (to prove) na they belong in this group,” Belga said.