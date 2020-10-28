ROS coach on Belga: 'Ako pag binabatikos, di nakakatulog. Siya kumakain pa eh'

RAIN or Shine coach Caloy Garcia believes that Beau Belga is at a disadvantage inside the bubble because of the absence of fans that have been his source of motivation whether they are for him or, most especially, against him.

Garcia said Belga is the kind of player who feeds off the fans especially those who hate the guts of the Rain or Shine veteran.

“Actually, Beau loves the crowd. Every game here, parang disadvantage nga sa kanya kasi gustong gusto niya na may tao na sinisigawan siya,” said Garcia. “Dapat sabihin ko na rin sa mga players na sigawan niyo na lang para ganahan.”

Belga actually used a basher as motivation in Tuesday’s 85-82 victory over Barangay Ginebra where he finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Garcia said he was not aware that a fan bashed Belga on his social media account.

“I didn’t know about that. Ang batikos naman ng fans, it goes not only to Beau. It goes to everybody. Pati sa akin, maraming nambabatikos. It’s basketball. It’s part of the game. Critics are always correct. Wala namang kritiko na nagkakamali kasi tapos na ‘yung nangyari,” said Garcia.

Garcia said Belga’s way of turning hate against him into something positive is a testament to how strong a person he is.

“That’s how strong Beau is. Magaling siya magdala sa sarili. Mas malakas pa nga sa akin ‘yan kasi ako minsan pag binabatikos, hindi ako nakakatulog eh. Siya kumakain pa eh,” said Garcia in jest.

Garcia noted how important Belga is to the campaign of Rain or Shine moving forward.

“Where Beau goes, we go. He is probably one of the best big men in the PBA. He knows how to distribute the ball and he’s been working hard in practice and trying to show the ropes to the rookies,” said Garcia.