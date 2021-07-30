Batangas looms as PH Cup venue if PBA games not allowed in NCR

THE PBA is looking at Batangas as alternative venue to hold games of the Philippine Cup.

Commissioner Willie Marcial on Friday said the league already wrote a formal letter to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) about its plan to bring the games in the Southern Tagalog region once Metro Manila is put under an ECQ (Enhance Community Quarantine) status anew starting on August 6.

Marcial said the league is still awaiting the reply of the Task Force headed by Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

PBA in Batangas

The conference will still be played under a closed-circuit system if the league is allowed to play in Batangas, added the PBA chief.

Under an ECQ lockdown, contact sports are prohibited by the government.

