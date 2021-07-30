Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Jul 30
    PBA

    Batangas looms as PH Cup venue if PBA games not allowed in NCR

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    THE PBA is looking at Batangas as alternative venue to hold games of the Philippine Cup.

    Commissioner Willie Marcial on Friday said the league already wrote a formal letter to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) about its plan to bring the games in the Southern Tagalog region once Metro Manila is put under an ECQ (Enhance Community Quarantine) status anew starting on August 6.

    Marcial said the league is still awaiting the reply of the Task Force headed by Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

    PBA in Batangas

    The conference will still be played under a closed-circuit system if the league is allowed to play in Batangas, added the PBA chief.

    Under an ECQ lockdown, contact sports are prohibited by the government.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again