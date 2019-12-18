Baser Amer shrugs off Pogoy 'bullying' as pinches spark Game Two commotion

BASER Amer claimed he was pinched several times by RR Pogoy in Game One of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals, the reason why a scuffle nearly broke out in front of the Meralco bench involving Pogoy on Tuesday night at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The early goings of Game Two was marred by an incident in which Pogoy was confronted by several players of Meralco in front of their bench. Pogoy and Meralco assistant coach Chris Tan were slapped with a double technical foul.

Amer said the incident has been brewing as he has been on the receiving end of pinches from Pogoy in Game Two.

“Actually, last game, ang dami niyang kurot sa akin eh,” said Amer. “Nandoon ‘yung mga coaches, mga teammates ko na, (sabi nila) baka Game Two, kurutin ka uli, okay lang basta galingan mo lang at wag ka papaapekto.”

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Amer claimed that the pinches to his stomach and legs have even led to marks.

Continue reading below ↓

“Ang daming kurot sa tiyan ko, sa legs ko, last game ang dami. Hopefully, makita ng referee ‘yun kasi hindi na basketball ‘yun. As in may mga pasa ako sa legs, may pasa ako sa tiyan. Okay lang, nandyan naman mga coaches ko at teammates ko na sumusuporta sa akin,” said Amer.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Amer admitted his teammates already reacted in Game Two as they have also been taking exception to Pogoy’s acts.

“Motivated na rin kami kasi nga nakakabastos ‘yun na wala namang akong ginagawa sa kanila pero nandoon ‘yung pambubully. Basta kami motivated lang kami. Gusto lang namin manalo. Hopefully, makabalik sa finals,” said Amer.

Amer said he has been told by his coaches and teammates not to get affected by the pinches of Pogoy.

“Gawin niya uli, Game Two, Game Three, Game Four, Game Five, laro lang ako at focus lang ako sa game. Gusto ko lang manalo,” said Amer.

Pogoy has no comment on Amer’s allegations.