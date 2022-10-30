Baser Amer out with calf strain as Blackwater injury woes pile up

ANTIPOLO CITY – Baser Amer is suffering from a grade 2 calf strain that kept him out of Blackwater’s 77-71 loss against Converge in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday.

Amer was in street clothes and watched the action on the bench as the Bossing lost a close one against the streaking FiberXers at the Ynares Center.

“Grade 2 calf strain nung game namin against TNT,” said the 30-year-old guard of the injury which he suffered in a 108-98 loss to the Tropang Giga last week.

“Hindi ko na nga natapos yung game nung third quarter.”

Amer said he could also be likely out for the Bossing’s No. 6 encounter against Magnolia.

“Two weeks kasi sabi ng doctor. So baka wala rin ako ng next game. Pero tingnan din natin,” he said.

The absence of Amer left the Bossing without three of their playmakers as JVee Casio is still recovering from a groin injury, while Rashawn McCarthy is suffering from a flu although he just tested negative.

That left coach Ariel Vanguardia to start veteran Justin Melton at the point. The Fil-Am guard finished with six points, three rebounds, and two assists in 31 minutes of play.

Also in street clothes for the Bossing was big man Troy Rosario, out with a plantar fasciitis.

