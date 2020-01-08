Black hopes Baser Amer can walk the talk vs Ginebra after finals preparation

MERALCO coach Norman Black hopes to finally see a breakthrough game from Baser Amer after struggling in Game One of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals against Barangay Ginebra.

Amer had nine points and three rebounds in Game One on Tuesday but struggled to find his mark from the field, converting just two of 10 attempts. Amer was also tasked to guard Barangay Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio, who had 14 points in the contest.

Black noted the importance of Amer in the championship series against Ginebra, seeing how the San Beda guard has struggled against the Kings in the past.

“We have to try to find a way to get Baser to break through against this team because he’s struggled even in the last couple of championship series that we played against them particularly against LA Tenorio,” said Black.

Amer was unavailable for interview on Tuesday, but before the finals series, the Meralco guard said he is taking on the challenge of matching up against one of the best point guards in the country.

Continue reading below ↓

“Kilala naman natin siya. He is one of the best point guards dito sa Pilipinas. I’m ready to compete. Talagang nagpakundisyon ako para sa finals,” said Amer.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Amer added he had also been watching videos of his previous games against Ginebra.

“Pinanood ko halos one week ‘yung mga games namin nung last finals namin. ‘Yun ‘yung naging homework ko sa bahay. Pinagaaralan ko lang kung ano ‘yung defense na binibigay nila sa amin. Kung may practice kami, individual training with coaches, inaapply namin,” said Amer.

Continue reading below ↓

Despite his point guard’s struggles against Ginebra, Black, though, is confident that Amer can turn things around especially after his outing in the elimination round where he had eight points, three rebounds, two assists, and 3 of 6 from the field last November 3.

“He just has to dig deep and break through, have a good game against Ginebra team and against LA. He played pretty well against them in the elimination round but this is a completely different story,” said Black.