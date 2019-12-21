Baser Amer atones for key miss with Game Four dagger on same spot

ANTIPOLO -- Missed chances in Game Three, including his own missed three-pointer in the final minute, still played on Baser Amer's mind like it just happened moments ago.

"Yung last game na tira ko, sobrang sayang," he rewinded.

With Meralco trailing 98-97, Amer had a chance to score the go-ahead trey when he caught the pass from Allen Durham in the last 60 seconds. That shot only hit the front iron, leading to TNT capitalizing with a KJ McDaniels putback on the other end as the opposition took the 101-97 victory.

Such bitter pill it was for the third-year guard to swallow that he vowed to make up for those regrets come Game Four.

"Sabi ko sa sarili ko pag may ganoong sitwasyon ulit, ishu-shoot ko na," he said.

Amer lived up to his words two days later, this time burying the dagger three off a Durham assist on the same spot as he gave the Bolts the marginal 95-83 lead with 39.6 remaining.

That capped off his 12-point performance, which also came with his seven assists, four steals, and two rebounds on Friday to force the best-of-five semifinals series to a sudden death.

"Pinag-aralan ko yung games mula nung Game One at Game Three kasi mataas yung iniiscore ko, so ang ginawa ko is sine-setup ko yung teammates ko kasi grabe talaga yung depensa nila sa akin," he said, accounting for most of Meralco's 19 assists.

More than anything, Amer sees it that the Bolts just had no other option but to play at their best knowing that their backs are against the wall.

"Sabi nga ni coach, wala na kaming adjustment kasi talagang ibibigay mo na lang talaga lahat ng best mo. Lahat ng ipasok ni coach, from first to second five, kahit pagod na, kung sino pwede ipasok, kailangan ready lang," said the 27-year-old court general.

And the reward to that is one final shot at the last Finals ticket in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup, with Meralco taking on TNT on Game Five, slated on Monday.

As the Bolts extended this series to the hill, Amer insists that his team's success lies largely on their capabilities to maintain this drive as Meralco aims for another crack at Ginebra in the championship, which would be their third clash in the season-ending conference in four seasons.

"Whatever happens sa Game Five, kailangan lang namin ibigay yung best namin at laruin lang namin yung Meralco basketball. Kung ano yung gusto ni coach Norman (Black) na pinapagawa sa amin, kailangan naming gawin," he said.