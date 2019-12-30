Baser Amer grateful for Alapag guidance as he comes of age as Meralco leader

BASER Amer considered himself lucky when he was drafted by Meralco in 2015.

Fresh from his stint with San Beda in the NCAA, Amer immediately found a mentor in the PBA in Jimmy Alapag, who came out of retirement after he was traded to Meralco by TNT.

“Isa lang naalala ko na sinabi niya sa akin,” Amer said of the longtime Gilas Pilipinas captain and former league MVP, “This is your team. Pag-alis ko, ikaw na ‘yung number one point guard nila.”

Amer took Alapag’s words to heart, especially after getting thrown in at the deep end in the 2016 PBA Governors’ Cup against Barangay Ginebra in only his sophomore season as a pro.

“Parang kinilabutan ako. From Jimmy Alapag na sinabihan ako, ginrab ko siya, tinrabaho ko siya,” said Amer.

As Alapag retired for good after that 2016 finals appearance, Amer became the lead point guard for Meralco, which once again booked a spot in the championship round against Ginebra, a series which the Bolts once again lost.

Amer admitted it was tough for a young guard to play the role of a leader in a veteran-laden team.

“Hindi siya madali kasi sobrang bata ko nun. Mga kuya mga kasama ko. Hindi madali na puwede mo silang pagsabihan. Pero habang tumatagal, nakukuha ko na ‘yung kiliti nila. Napapasunod ko na sila,” said Amer.

Now 27, Amer said he’s very comfortable as Meralco’s court general as he averaged 14.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and a 46 percent clip from threes.

Amer said one of the reasons why the leadership role is easier for him is their import Allen Durham.

“Talagang siya ‘yung first option ko. Once na nasa kanya ang bola, marami siyang nagagawa. Puwede siyang umiskor, puwede siyang pumasa, malaking bagay siya sa amin,” said Amer.

Aside from the presence of Durham, Amer said new recruits like Raymond Almazan and Allein Maliksi made him confident about Meralco’s chance of finally beating Barangay Ginebra in the finals.

“This is our chance this conference. Nandiyan si AD (Allen Durham), nandiyan si Raymond, nandiyan si Maliksi. I think sobrang balanced ng team ngayon. Sobrang motivated kami,” said Amer.