Baser Amer glad to prove to Black that he can finish games for Meralco

LUCENA – Meralco coach Norman Black got exactly what he wanted on Friday night – a breakthrough performance from Baser Amer.

After a forgettable Game One, Amer scored 17 points in Game Two including the crushing baskets late in the game that preserved Meralco’s 104-102 win over Barangay Ginebra on Friday at the Quezon Convention Center.

Black called on Amer to dig deep following another struggle against the defense of Barangay Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio in Game that saw the former San Beda star held to nine points on 2-of-10 shooting.

“It was very good that Baser Amer came up with some timely shots there in the second half particularly from three-point land,” Black said.

“I’m really happy for him. I’m happy that he was able to really explode in the second half. A lot of those shots were long-range threes,” Black added.

Amer heaved a sigh of relief when he faced reporters following his explosion in Game Two, saying he was determined to play better after he missed a huge chunk of the crucial fourth quarter in the series opener.

“Finally,” said Amer. “Last game, medyo nawala ako nung fourth quarter. Gusto ko maglaro nung last game. Gusto ko ako ‘yung kahit patapos na ‘yung laro, gusto ko nasa loob ako. ‘Yun ‘yung naging mindset ko na kailangan ko mag-bounce back. Kailangan fourth quarter hanggang matapos ‘yung laro, nandoon ako.”

Amer nailed two treys from way beyond the three-point line that sealed the victory for the Bolts. The last three he hit gave Meralco a 91-81 lead.

While teammates were celebrating, Amer urged them to calm down as there was still more than two minutes left in the clock.

Meralco eventually weathered a late rally to win by two points.

Amer said Black encouraged everyone to move on after he, along with Bong Quinto and Allein Maliksi struggled to hit their shots in the series opener. They bounced back by recording 16 triples, a PBA finals franchise record.

“Nung Game One, hindi ko nabigay ‘yung best ko pero sabi nga ni coach, kailangan mag-bounce back. Kung ano man ‘yung nangyari sa Game One, i-correct namin sa Game Two. I think ‘yung defense namin, ‘yung three-point shooting namin, lumabas ngayong gabi,” said Amer.

Amer also didn't mind the critics that lashed out on his play in Game One.

"Of course, nandiyan naman lagi kapag against Ginebra," said Amer, referring to the criticism. "Sabi lang ni coach, play your game lang. Kung ano magiging resulta sa laro, basta binigay mo 'yung best mo, wala siyang masasabi sa laro mo."

Amer said he had a lot of confidence to shoot from deep despite the woeful performance in Game One.

“Mag-miss man, wala akong pakialam. Basta ‘yung tirang ‘yun, pina-practice ko ‘yun,” he added.