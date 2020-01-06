NCAA rivals Amer, Quinto now share common goal for Meralco in finals

BASER Amer and Bong Quinto will be looking to help Meralco win its first-ever PBA crown in the Governors’ Cup finals against Barangay Ginebra.

It wasn’t always the case for the two players.

Four years ago, Amer and Quinto figured in the 2015 NCAA championship as San Beda faced Letran for the title. Despite being the favorites, Amer’s Red Lions lost to Quinto’s Knights in three epic games with Letran, coached by Aldin Ayo, breaking the five-year run of San Beda in the league.

Amer said he and Quinto have at times recalled their college days now that they are teammates with Meralco.

“Minsan nagkukuwentuhan nga kami,” said Amer, in recalling the San Beda-Letran rivalry that the two were entrenched before. “Dati, hindi nila ako natitira sa San Beda kasi tahimik lang daw ako, laro laro lang. Naappreciate ko na sinabi niya sa akin. Pagdating sa mga rivals, rivals, banatan na ‘yan pero nagulat ako hindi ako binabanatan.”

Now, the two are together in the PBA with a common goal as they look to win the championship for the Bolts. And the two have developed a bond especially with Amer as the court general of the team.

“Best friend kami. Madami siyang tinuturo na experience at marami pa raw ako ma-eexperience. Game One pa lang, playoffs pa lang, marami siyang advice sa akin pati si Kuya New (Chris Newsome). Since Day One, pagdating ko sa Meralco, sobrang gina-guide nila ako at sila coach Norman,” said Quinto.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Quinto has been labeled by Meralco coach Norman Black as one of the biggest steals in PBA draft history after his performance in the Governors’ Cup where he has been an X-factor in the Bolts run to the finals.

Amer said Quinto deserves his spot in the rotation because of his willingness to learn from guys like him.

“Si Bong, sobrang bait na tao. Sobrang tuwang-tuwa nga ako sa kanya kasi nakikinig siya sa akin, tapos naging first five siya at nagagamit siya. Tuwang-tuwa ako kasi may mga hindi siya alam, nagtatanong siya sa akin. Tsaka may mga nakakalimutan siya, nagtatanong din siya sa akin. Kapag may nakakalimutan ako lalo na defense, sinasabihan din niya ako. ‘Yung mga ganung communication,” said Amer.

For Quinto, he also felt right at home with Meralco thanks to Amer and the veterans that also included another San Beda player in Anjo Caram.

“Doon ko nakita na pagdating sa pro, iba. Maraming Beda diyan, si Anjo Caram, diba pero sila ‘yung lagi kong kasama. Tulungan talaga. Kung ano ‘yung ma-input nila sa akin, ginaguide nila ako. Pagbigay ko sayo, tira ko na daw, mga ganun. Hindi na nagmamatter kung saan ka galing. We play as a team talaga kasi hindi kami mananalo kapag individual,” said Quinto.

Amer has the same sentiment.

“Magkaiba kami ng team (noon) pero nasa isang team na kami, nandoon pa rin ‘yung bonding at brotherhood,” Amer said.