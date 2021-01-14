Barroca marks 10th year with Magnolia by signing fresh, three-year deal

ANDY Mark Barroca is celebrating his 10th season with the Purefoods franchise in a big way.

The anchor of Magnolia’s pesky army of guards just renewed his partnership with the only team he played for in the PBA after signing a fresh, three-year deal.

Barroca, 34, was actually picked by Shopinas.com in the first round pick of the 2012 draft (5th overall), but was immediately dealt to B-Meg in a three-team trade that also involved Barako Bull.

He has remained with the franchise since then, winning six championships in all, including a grand slam in 2014.

Now, the veteran guard from Zamboanga City is looking to win more titles with the Hotshots after getting a new contract.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa Magnolia management sa tiwala nila sa akin, specifically kay Boss RSA (Ramon S. Ang), Boss Alfrancis (Chua), and (Magnolia Board) Governor Rene Pardo sa 10 years na pag serbisyo ko sa team,” said Barroca, who is also grateful to longtime representative Ed Ponceja.

Barroca is the longest tenured Magnolia player who has not suited up for any other PBA team than the Hotshots. He is followed by Ian Sangalang, Justin Melton, Alvin Abundo, and Jio Jalalon.

He has also played a total of 453 straight games with the franchise, making him second just behind LA Tenorio of Barangay Ginebra for the most number of games played consecutively.

PHOTO: PBA Images

The seven-time All-Star and two-time PBA Press Corps Finals MVP also hopes to continue the streak with the team behind his new contract.

“Masaya ako na naka-sign ako ulit. Kaya nagpapasalamat ako sa Panginoon na binigyan niya pa ako ng another contract,” Barroca said.