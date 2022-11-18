Cone goes for 1,000th win as Ginebra returns to action after Fiba break

BARANGAY Ginebra resumes its PBA Season 47 Commissioner’s Cup campaign when it takes on Blackwater on Friday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Gin Kings face the Bossing at 5:45 p.m. as they look to extend their three-game winning streak.

Ginebra is looking to improve its 5-2 win-loss record as it returns to the floor after a week-long break while coach Tim Cone, Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, and Jamie Malonzo went on Gilas duty.

The league’s most popular ballclub is in fourth place and trying to catch up with Magnolia (8-1), and second placers Bay Area and Converge (8-2) in the race for the two twice-to-beat spots in the quarterfinals.

Before going on a break, Ginebra defeated San Miguel, 97-96, on a game-winning three by Thompson.

As usual, assistant coach Richard Del Rosario oversaw the practices of Ginebra with Cone in Jordan and Saudi Arabia for the Gilas games.

Cone doesn’t see Ginebra losing momentum, so long as the team worked hard in training during the respite.

“As long as we stay locked-in in practice, and coach Richard does a better job at that than me,” said Cone.

The game also has much importance on the coaching career of Cone as he goes for his 1,000th victory, another milestone to his illustrious resume that includes 24 championships and two grand slams in the PBA.

Ginebra is set to get a big lift with Christian Standhardinger expected to return after suffering pain in his knee in its game against San Miguel.

On the other hand. the Bossing are on a four-game losing streak after they were beaten by Meralco, 102-98, last Friday. They are currently at 12th with a 3-7 win-loss slate.

In the first game, struggling teams NLEX and Terrafirma go up against each other at 3 p.m.

The Road Warriors are at 11th place with a 3-6 win-loss record and on a four-game losing streak after bowing to Bay Area, 118-98, last Sunday.

The Dyip have now lost 25 straight games and went down to 0-9 after their defeat against NorthPort, 91-85, last Saturday.