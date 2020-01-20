Ginebra fans get treat after camping out on eve of victory party

BARANGAY Ginebra celebrated its conquest of the 2019 PBA Governors’ Cup with its fans on Monday during a victory party held at the Metro Tent at the Metrowalk in Pasig City.

The Gin Kings entertained their fans who lined up as early as Sunday for the Monday night event that was held just three days after the team beat Meralco in Game Five of the Governors’ Cup finals.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone led the team in thanking the fans for their never-ending support to the team.

“To be able to share our celebration with you, grabe. I was just said people were waiting since last night to join you here. I’m just totally amazed. I’m so proud that we have the power to make you happy. I’m so proud that we can win championships and make you happy,” said Cone.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

All players were given a chance to speak during the program but Joe Devance was urged by fans to dance on stage. He responded by making his own rendition of the popular dance craze ‘Tala,’ while he also told his teammates such as Stanley Pringle, Scottie Thompson, and Prince Caperal to do the same.

Cone reiterated the next goal of the team is to win the Philippine Cup next season.

“My job right now is to help us win the all-Filipino coming up. Thank you for being here. Thank you to boss Al for being here and my coaching staff was tremendous, the players, I don’t know what to say. I love you guys. I love to be part of the Ginebra nation. It changed my life and it changed the way I coach. We all do it for you,” said Cone, who enjoined the crowd to cheer “Gi-ne-bra” several times.

San Miguel sports director Alfrancis Chua also paid tribute to the fans, while thanking the company for quickly organizing the event after the team won the crown last Friday.

“Just want to say thank you dahil nakaka-apat na champion na tayo. Sabi ni coach Tim, nag-uumpisa pa lang daw siya. Ibig sabihin, marami pa ‘to,” said Chua.

After the program, the players mingled with fans who accommodated their selfie and autograph requests, while Rock Steady performed on stage.