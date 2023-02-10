Ginebra tries to stay unbeaten as Bolick set for NorthPort return

BARANGAY Ginebra looks to keep its unbeaten slate against a NorthPort squad that is set to welcome its star back on Friday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

PBA schedule today February 10

The Gin Kings go up against the Batang Pier at 5:45 p.m. as they aim to improve on their 2-0 win-loss record.

NorthPort is currently at the bottom with a 0-4 win-loss record but the Batang Pier will be getting a boost as Robert Bolick is scheduled to play for the team against Barangay Ginebra.

Bolick recently signed up a contract extension with the Batang Pier for the rest of the conference amidst rumors of an offer to play in Taiwan.

NorthPort has also made a switch in its import, taking in former San Miguel import Kevin Murphy to replace Marcus Weathers after the Batang Pier lost to Phoenix Super LPG, 108-97, last February 2.

Ginebra opened its grueling schedule with two straight wins including a 114-111 win over NLEX last Wednesday. It is slated to play its third game in six days to open their title-retention bid in the conference.

In the first game, Magnolia Chicken Timplados tries to finally barge into the win column with its match against Phoenix Super LPG.

Gametime is at 3 p.m. with the Hotshots set to field in a new import in Antonio Hester to replace Eric McCree after their 0-3 start. Hester is fresh from his stint with Zamboanga Valientes in the Asean Basketball League.

Magnolia is coming off a 100-98 defeat against San Miguel last Sunday.

Phoenix is out to improve on its 1-4 win-loss card after its 98-94 defeat against NLEX last Saturday.