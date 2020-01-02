Cone assures fans can expect a high-quality Ginebra vs Meralco III

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone is glad that Game One of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals has been moved to a day earlier to Tuesday, January 7.

The switch was made upon the request of both Ginebra and Meralco officials who felt that the two teams need a longer break between Games One and Two since the latter will be held at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena.

Cone said fans can expect a high-quality series, specially for those who will be watching in Lucena.

“It’s good. I think it’s a smart thing to do for the PBA only because I think the quality of the game should be better,” said Cone.

PHOTO: reuben terrado

Ginebra and Meralco are no strangers to playing in Lucena. They also played Game One of the 2017 Governors’ Cup Finals in the southern city, with the Gin Kings winning, 102-87.

“It will give a little bit more recovery time going back getting to Lucena and a little bit more prep time,” said Cone.

Cone expects a great finals series between Ginebra and Meralco, who will be facing off in the Governors' Cup Finals for the third time in four years. The Gin Kings won both the 2016 and 2017 showdowns.

Cone also said the holiday break will also contribute to the beauty of the championship series although he also expects rust to also come into play early on.

“I think the more you spread out the games, the better the quality of the games are. That’s why I expect this series to be really high quality because teams are going to be fresh, and they are going to be rested,” said Cone.

“Might be a little rust but after that, it should be just a tremendous, high performance series for both teams,” said Cone, who is eyeing a 22nd PBA title.