Justin Brownlee on call for Ginebra as PBA eyes import-laden conference

JUSTIN Brownlee is on standby for Barangay Ginebra as the PBA team remains his top priority even with the uncertainty of the coming season.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone said Brownlee is fresh from a stint in Dubai, but the Gin Kings' resident import is ready to come in any time if the pro league decides to hold an import-laden conference amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He is back in the US. He is on call. He asked permission to play in Dubai. And obviously, things weren’t happening here but he is obviously on call and ready to come in anytime,” said Cone during an episode of Zoom In on SPIN.ph.

Brownlee has been with Barangay Ginebra since 2016 and has won four championships including the 2019 Governors’ Cup, the last time the league played a full conference before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Cone bared that Brownlee was so committed to Ginebra that the team planned to bring him in during last year’s Philippine Cup bubble in Clark as a guest.

“He was going to come during the bubble. He was going to come and join us but they said we can only take a certain amount and he was going to start practicing with us. Then, the lockdown and he couldn’t get into the country and all kinds of things happened.”

“Basically, he is on call. He is ready to fly over on a moment’s notice as soon as he finds out when,” said Cone.

The two-time coach said Brownlee’s relationship with Ginebra is similar to Sean Chambers' with Alaska during Cone's glory years with the Uytengsu franchise.

“He is just like Sean Chambers,” said Cone. “Sean would play in other leagues but would never make a contract that would interfere with his contract with playing in Alaska. He always builds everything around Alaska.

“And that’s what Justin has done for us as well. He builds everything around his Ginebra stay even when he is offered more money elsewhere. I know he has been offered more money elsewhere sometimes,” said Cone.

