Mark Caguioa admits he (still) lacks this one quality to be a good coach

IS Mark Caguioa ready to take on a coaching job once his playing career is over?

Frankly speaking, the veteran Barangay Ginebra stalwart admitted he doesn’t have one of the top characteristics a coach should have – patience.

Not yet, anyway.

“Kasi lalo na ako, I get so mad easily when things aren’t going right,” he disclosed when asked if he sees himself becoming a coach someday.

“Like I said, I’m not there yet. I’m not thinking about it, and just enjoying every minute (of playing).”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

But from time to time, the 41-year-old guard would fire questions at deputy coach Olsen Racela about coaching especially during their time together inside the PBA bubble where the Kings reigned as Philippine Cup champions.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

There were even instances during the course of the campaign when Caguioa would go over and sit beside Racela at the Ginebra bench to gain inputs about the game.

“I think I was just telling this to coach O (Olsen) and asking him, ‘How do you handle it?’” said the 2012 league MVP.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Racela of course, has had extensive experience coaching in the PBA with Petron (San Miguel) before, and is currently the head mentor of Far Eastern University. He also once handled the Philippine Youth team.

As expected, Racela said patience is one virtue a head coach should possess, according to Caguioa.

“Sabi niya rin that being a coach is one of having patience dahil di ka puwedeng magalit,” he said.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

There were rumors that Ginebra is more than willing to offer Caguioa a place in the team’s coaching staff if and when he finally decides to walk away from playing.

But perhaps coaching will still have to wait as Caguioa is planning to play his 20th season with the franchise by next year.