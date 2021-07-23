Ginebra, SMB eager to get title bids going after early losses

BARANGAY Ginebra and San Miguel go for their first win against separate opponents on Friday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Ginebra vs Blackwater; SMB vs NLEX preview

The Gin Kings square off against Blackwater at 3 p.m., as the Beermen go up against NLEX at 6 p.m.

The reigning champions got off to a slow start after they bowed to NLEX, 94-75, on Sunday, but the competition believes Barangay Ginebra is not yet in its true form.

“Hindi ito ang Ginebra na makikita natin. Mas magaling sila diyan,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao after their win over the Gin Kings. “I’m sure coach Tim Cone will make the adjustments really well.”

Despite the loss, Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson had a solid performance for Barangay Ginebra. Aguilar had 15 points, while Thompson finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, and three blocks.

The Bossing look to pull off the upset after dropping their first two matches of the conference.

The Beermen are also eyeing their first victory of this year’s Philippine Cup.

San Miguel was bested by Meralco, 93-87, last Sunday with Terrence Romeo scoring 18 points in his first game back from a dislocated shoulder he sustained during the bubble.

Unfortunately, Romeo is expected to miss Friday’s game after a hyperextended left knee that kept him out of the crucial stages of the match against the Bolts.

PHOTO: PBA Images

The Road Warriors are looking to put together a momentum after their victory over Ginebra that gave them a 1-1 win-loss slate.

Kevin Alas and Kiefer Ravena are also seeking to lead NLEX to victory after they combined for 39 points against the Gin Kings.

