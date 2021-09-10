Barangay Ginebra, San Miguel clash in search of back-to-back wins

BARANGAY Ginebra and San Miguel go for their second consecutive victories on Friday night as they collide in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Ginebra vs SMB preview

The Gin Kings and the Beermen clash at 6 p.m. with the two teams looking to stretch their winning run after a sluggish start in the PBA restart.

Both falling victims to Terrafirma at the start of their Pampanga semi-bubble campaign, the Gin Kings and the Beermen finally picked up victories in their campaign.

The reigning champion Gin Kings evened their record to 3-3 on Wednesday after defeating Rain or Shine, 83-77, and they hope that the victory would finally turn the tide for their club in their campaign that have been an inconsistent one.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone admitted the postponement of their match against Meralco last Sunday proved beneficial to its preparation.

“I think the postponement actually helped us a little bit because we made radical adjustments to the way we’ve been playing. It gave us an extra day to do that. We ended up getting three practices which was crucial for us I thought,” Cone said.

The Beermen hope to continue their momentum following an 83-67 win over erstwhile unbeaten TNT on Wednesday to progress to a 4-2 win-loss slate.

Like Ginebra, San Miguel was also coming off a postponed game against Alaska last week before its collision against TNT.

“Actually going to the game (against TNT), worried ako eh kasi one week kaming hindi naglalaro. And then ‘yung kalaban namin, may momentum. After three wins nila, rusty kami. The good thing is we kept on practicing at gusto namin makuha ‘yung energy namin,” said SMB coach Leo Austria.

In the first game, Magnolia eyes its first back-to-back wins in the restart with its clash against Rain or Shine at 12:30 p.m.

The Hotshots came back from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to beat streaking NLEX, 112-105, snapping its three-game winning streak.

Magnolia (6-2) will try to solidify hold of second place at the expense of Rain or Shine, which has slumped to a 4-4 slate following its second consecutive defeat against Barangay Ginebra.

TNT and NLEX look to regain its winning ways as they collide at 3 p.m.

The Tropang GIGA (6-1) seek for a win or face the prospect of dropping down in the team standings depending on the result of the Magnolia-Rain or Shine clash.

