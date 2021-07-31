Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Game between Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel Beermen postponed

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago

    THE PBA Philippine Cup triple-header on Sunday has been reduced to a twinbill as the main game between defending champion Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel has been deferred to a later date.

    As per a league advisory on Saturday, the 4:35 pm game at the Ynares Sports Arena was postponed as part of its health and safety protocols.

    The Beermen last played against Blackwater Bossing, whose game against Phoenix Fuel Masters this Saturday was likewise called off.

    The 7 p.m. match between Rain or Shine and Terrafirma on Sunday has been moved to 2 p.m. instead.

    The TnT Tropang Giga game will now take the timeslot of the Ginebra-San Miguel match but will face Phoenix.

