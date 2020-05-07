Kings turn worthy undertaking into mini-Ginebra reunion

A repacking of face masks turned out to be a mini-reunion for the entire Barangay Ginebra team.

The Kings got together for the first time in a while on Wednesday at the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) headquarters in Pasig as they answered the call of company president and COO Ramon S. Ang to help in preparing the health equipment to be distributed to 16 hospitals nationwide for use by medical personnel in this COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the first meeting among members of the reigning PBA Governors Cup champion since the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) was imposed last March 15.

Naturally, everyone was thrilled seeing each other again.

“Sobrang nakaka-miss na, sobrang saya ngayon kasi nagkaroon kami ng chance na magkita-kita ulit,” said guard Scottie Thompson.

“Happy just seeing other people. Nakaka-miss talaga especially when you’re just home,” added veteran Mark Caguioa.

Other players around were LA Tenorio, Japeth Aguilar, Jeff Chan, Joe Devance, Art Dela Cruz, Aljon Mariano, Stanley Pringle, Raymond Aguilar, Prince Caperal, and even rookies Arvin Tolentino, Jerrick Balanza, and Kent Salado.

The coaching staff led Tim Cone and deputies Richard del Rosario, Olsen Racela, and Kirk Collier were also around, so was board of governor and SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua.

“Kailangan nating tumulong. Nag-order si Boss (RSA) ng mga (N95) mask para i-pack natin at ipapadala sa iba’t-ibang probinsiya. Wala pang isang minuto nag-sagutan na kaagad,” said Chua.

Cone was also glad seeing his players back.

“I’m proud to be here. It’s nice to be out of the house, but it’s even more important to be here doing something physical that we can to help people,” said Cone.

Del Rosario though said that being together anew as a team even in the midst of the health crisis will somehow offer a sense of hope to the entire Filipino people.

“Dapat huwag mawalan ng pag-asa, kailangan magkaroon tayo ng purpose araw-araw,” said Cone’s top deputy. “Ang importante ma-share natin yang pag-asa natin sa ibang tao na magkaroon din ng pag-asa sa paglaban sa COVID-19.”

