Barangay Ginebra, Rain or Shine eye return to winning ways

BARANGAY Ginebra and Rain or Shine look to get back to its winning ways in their clash on Tuesday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The Gin Kings and the Elastopainters collide at 6:45 p.m. with both teams looking to bounce back from defeats.

Ginebra and Rain or Shine had similar fortunes when they began the bubble campaign.

After winning their first four games, the Gin Kings suffered a 102-92 victory over Magnolia on Sunday that also snapped their 11-game winning streak in the elimination round against the Hotshots.

Stanley Pringle and Prince Caperal have been carrying Barangay Ginebra to the strong start in the bubble with averages of 17.8 and 13.2 respectively.

PHOTO: PBA Images

The Gin Kings, though, were unable to protect a 75-65 lead in the third quarter as Paul Lee took command in the game for the Hotshots.

Meanwhile, the Elastopainters are determined to bounce back more so since they haven’t played a game in four days. Rain or Shine was supposed to play against Blackwater on Monday but the game was postponed for precautionary measure after a player from the Elite became a probable case.

The unexpected break could also be welcome news for Rain or Shine as it was able to rest in an effort to regain its usual form when the Elastopainters opened the conference with three straight victories.

In the first game, Alaska looks to also atone for a defeat when it clashes with Terrafirma at 4 p.m.

The Aces dropped a 92-88 decision against San Miguel on Saturday to even their card to 3-3, as head coach Jeff Cariaso and his wards look to bring back their form that led to three straight victories prior to the Beermen defeat.

The Dyip, meanwhile, continue to struggle with the only winless team in the bubble still groping for form after four games.

___

