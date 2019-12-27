Cone says stopping 'beast' Durham the real challenge for Ginebra

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone brought his team back to the gym two days after Christmas to resume preparations for a showdown against a 'highly motivated' Meralco side in the PBA Governors' Cup Finals.

After taking two days off, the Gin Kings started laying down their game plan for the Bolts, who arranged a Finals rematch against Ginebra just last Monday when they beat TNT in Game Five of their semifinal series.

Cone said Ginebra is preparing for an opponent who will be hungry, motivated and eager to bounce back from the two finals losses the Bolts suffered at the hands of the Gin Kings in 2016 and 2017 of the same conference.

“We’ve been reading in the newspapers and online that they are obviously a motivated team and we are going to have to find a way to elevate our game to meet that energy that they are going to come with,” said Cone following Friday afternoon’s practice.

Continue reading below ↓

“We know it’s going to be there. We are apprehensive about it, that’s for sure.”

PHOTO: reuben terrado

The Gin Kings have been practicing since defeating NorthPort in Game Four of their own semis series, 120-107, last December 20. The Bolts later advanced to set up a trilogy, eager to finally win a first-ever title at the expense of the Gin Kings.

Continue reading below ↓

Although Ginebra is also eager to match the eagerness of Meralco, Cone is also careful not to wear the players down with the finals still 11 days away.

“It’s really about, at this point because its kinda far away, it’s about getting yourself ready, getting yourself prepared and that’s all we are trying to do right now. Obviously, we are thinking about Meralco everyday just like they are thinking about us but we still have 11 days before we play.

Continue reading below ↓

“We are trying to be smart at it. We don’t want to wear ourselves out. We don’t want to let down too much. It’s a delicate balance that we are trying to maintain. I’m sure they are trying to do the same thing,” said Cone.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Cone said one of the focus of Barangay Ginebra is how to contain Meralco import Allen Durham, who has been an integral part of the Bolts’ run this conference with his all-around play on offense and defense.

“They are highly-motivated and Durham is just a beast, and playing great basketball. Probably the toughest match-up in the league right now. No one can quite figure out how to guard him or how to stop him from doing the things he does. That’s our challenge,” said Cone.

PHOTO: reuben terrado