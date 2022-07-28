Ginebra plays first game in San Juan arena in nearly 14 years

BEING the most popular team in the PBA, Barangay Ginebra always draws huge crowds wherever it plays, even in the league's biggest venues.

Another big crowd is expected on Friday as the Gin Kings play Meralco, albeit in a different setting, as they play Game Two of the Philippine Cup quarterfinals at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The league hasn’t played in the San Juan venue since December 20, 2017, which, incidentally, featured the PBA debut of Kiefer Ravena in NLEX’s 119-115 win over Kia (now Terrafirma).

Ginebra games, though, are rarely in venues other than the bigger arenas in the country such as the Smart-Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, and the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

But with these venues booked for other events on Friday, the PBA wa forced to shift the playdate at the San Juan Arena

The last time Ginebra played at the Filoil Centre was nearly 14 years ago when the Gin Kings face Sta. Lucia in the 2008-2009 PBA Philippine Cup eliminations last November 21, 2008. Ginebra won, 93-81, with Sunday Salvacion topscoring for the squad with 22 points.

Videos of the game can be seen on YouTube.

Incidentally, Sta. Lucia was in its final years in the PBA during that match. The Realtors eventually folded in 2010 and the franchise was purchased by no less than Meralco, the same team that Ginebra will be facing on Friday.

That Ginebra-Sta. Lucia game was so long ago that former UE hotshot Paul Artadi was still part of the Gin Kings' backcourt. Now he's a councilor of San Juan.

This match, however, carries much more importance as Ginebra will look to stave off elimination against Meralco, its perennial rival in the Governors’ Cup finals, and force a decider for a place in the semifinals.

On the other hand, NLEX needs to replicate its success at San Juan five years ago as it is trailing, 1-0, in their semifinal series against Magnolia.

The Filoil venue though is also kind to Magnolia, which also played in that December 20, 2017 playdate when it defeated Alaska, 103-85.

