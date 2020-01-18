Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Jan 18
    PBA

    GALLERY: Barangay Ginebra finishes the season with a flourish

    by spin.ph staff
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    BARANGAY Ginebra again finished its season with a flourish, claiming the Governors' Cup for the third time in four years.

    The Gin Kings asserted its mastery of the Meralco Bolts, winning the third installment of the trilogy by an even shorter route of five games.

    Fans will get to join the Kings in celebration at another date, as Friday night belonged to the Gin Kings, getting the usual shower of confetti at centercourt as Queen's “We are the Champions” blared in the background, and later spraying bubbly in the locker room.

    Check out Ginebra's celebration photos from Spin.ph's lensmen.

    Continue reading below ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Continue reading below ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO


    Continue reading below ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Continue reading below ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Continue reading below ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Continue reading below ↓

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again