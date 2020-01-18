GALLERY: Barangay Ginebra finishes the season with a flourish

BARANGAY Ginebra again finished its season with a flourish, claiming the Governors' Cup for the third time in four years.

The Gin Kings asserted its mastery of the Meralco Bolts, winning the third installment of the trilogy by an even shorter route of five games.

Fans will get to join the Kings in celebration at another date, as Friday night belonged to the Gin Kings, getting the usual shower of confetti at centercourt as Queen's “We are the Champions” blared in the background, and later spraying bubbly in the locker room.

Check out Ginebra's celebration photos from Spin.ph's lensmen.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

