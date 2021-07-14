Barangay Ginebra opens Philippine Cup title defense vs NLEX

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger is expected to play his first game in a Barangay Ginebra uniform on Sunday as the Gin Kings begin their title defense of the PBA Philippine Cup against NLEX on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

The Gin Kings and Road Warriors face off at 4:35 p.m in the the second game of a tripleheader.

Standhardinger was acquired by the Gin Kings in an offseason trade with NorthPort for Greg Slaughter.

The deal involving Standhardinger, the Best Player of the Conference in the 2019 Governors’ Cup, was part of the Gin Kings’ effort to strengthen their bid to retain the Philippine Cup crown it won last year during the two-month bubble in Clark.

Ginebra won over TNT in five games in the finals series with Stanley Pringle being named Best Player of the Conference and LA Tenorio the Finals MVP.

Aside from the two guards, Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson will also play an integral part to Ginebra’s title defense.

Continue reading below ↓

Barangay Ginebra eyes strong start

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ginebra will open the season against NLEX for the second straight time after also starting the Philippine Cup last year against the Road Warriors.

The Road Warriors are aiming to make it to the playoffs after missing the quarterfinals in last year’s bubble tournament.

Continue reading below ↓

Kiefer Ravena will lead NLEX in the backcourt in what could be his final conference before a planned move to the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.