Is Ginebra-Meralco matchup already a PBA rivalry?

AFTER Barangay Ginebra and Meralco arranged a third PBA Governors’ Cup Finals showdown, talk has been persistent on whether the Gin Kings and the Bolts can now be considered as a rivalry in the PBA.

The Gin Kings and the Bolts are set for another title showdown in the Governors’ Cup beginning on Tuesday, sparking talk once more about a rivalry between the both teams.

For the Meralco side of things, however, the Bolts are not yet considering their matchup against Gin Kings as a rivalry simply because they haven’t won a championship at their expense after they lost both times in 2016 and 2017.

Meralco coach Norman Black, however, admitted such talk of rivalries between teams will be eventually good for the league.

“I think that’s what the league needs,” said Black. “It needs rivalries to grow in the interest of the fans. Normally, rivalries mean both teams are winning and they’ve won championship series. That, in a sense, it’s not so much of a rivalry.”

Based on history though, there is interest in the Ginebra-Meralco series. Game Seven of the 2017 PBA Governors’ Cup finals at the Philippine Arena drew the largest crowd in the history of the league with 54,086. The league will return to the Bocaue venue if the series goes to Games Six and Seven.

“There is a lot of interest. I think we set a record for most people to attend a PBA game the last time we played in a championship series. A lot of people do come out and watch when we play against Ginebra. But I think we have to beat them a few more times before you can actually call that a rivalry,” said Black.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial believes Ginebra and Meralco is already ripe to become a rivalry.

“Dream match-up ng PBA ang Ginebra at Meralco kasi nandoon na eh,” Marcial said. “Hinog na hinog na rivalry na ito eh. Maganda sa PBA at maganda sa fans. Kaya sinasabi ko, kapag nag-Game Six at nag-Game Seven, ang panalo lang dito, fans sigurado.”

Even though he has played in all the games of the two previous finals series, longtime Meralco import Allen Durham is also not considering Ginebra as a “rivalry” because of their 0-2 record with the Gin Kings. He is dead focused on finally winning a title for Meralco.

“We got to win. We can’t get caught up with the rivalry or what we are going to call it, this or that. Bottom line is they beat us twice. And so now, we got to kinda get back in there and try to get a win in the win column. That is what we are really focused on,” said Durham.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said he will leave the rivalry label to the fans and the media.

“I guess it’s how you define a rivalry,” Cone said. “I just think that we’ve been at each other’s throats for a while so that usually turns into a rivalry. But I think that is really defined more by the press and the fans. They are the ones who decide whether this is a rivalry or not.”

“We are going to be rivals no matter what because we are both pursuing the same thing even if this is the first series we play. If it turns into a rivalry, I think that’s really dictated by the fans and how the press picks it up.

Personally though, Cone said the Ginebra-Meralco tiff has all the ingredients of being a rivalry.

“But for me personally, for certain. Even though on the outside, off the court, Norman and I are friends but I’ve always felt that we are big rivals even though we don’t play against each other, we are still a big rival. Both teams want to win and I think that usually means that there is a rivalry going on,” said Cone.