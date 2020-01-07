Wait worth it as Ginebra, Meralco finally meet in PBA Finals trilogy

AFTER a long, long wait, Barangay Ginebra and Meralco finally begin a best-of-seven finals in the PBA Governors' Cup.

The wait was so long after the PBA gave way to Gilas Pilipinas' campaign in the Fiba World Cup and the Philippines' hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games that Game One will be held in 2020.

Ginebra and Meralco are meeting in the Governors' Cup finals for the third time in four years, but there is no rivalry not. Not when one team - Ginebra in this case - had won the first two meetings.

Still, battles between the two teams have always attracted a lot of interest, including Game Seven of the 2017 which saw an all-time record 54,086 fans troop to the Philippine Arena to watch the Gin Kings beat the Bolts, 101-96.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone said it will be no different this time. The title playoff, he said, will simply go down to who plays good basketball between an explosive Gin Kings and the defensive-minded Bolts.

“I think that’s what both coaches are trying to preach,” Cone said. “They’ve been the best defensive team this conference, by far, and the best rebounding team this conference. So those are the things that we are going to try to figure out.”

On their way to the finals, Ginebra dispatched NorthPort, 3-1, in their best-of-five semifinal while Meralco went the full route before putting away sister team TNT KaTropa, 3-2.

Cone said Meralco’s Game Five experience will serve the Bolts well in the series.

“They went through TNT and still got toughened up. I think that can be a real edge going into the next series when you are used to playing a Game Five and under that condition and pressure,” Cone said.

Black said the Bolts need not go back to the two finals setbacks to find motivation. The team is motivated enough to deliver the franchise's first championship, he said.

“We are out to win, just like they are,” Black said. “We want to get the championship. We’ve had a great conference. I always tell the players, if you want to win the championship, then you just have to play good basketball. That’s what it comes down to.”

The two teams aren't exactly the same since their last finals meeting.

Stanley Pringle has made quite an impact since arriving from NorthPort while the Bolts have become bigger and deeper with trades that brought in Raymond Almazan, Allein Maliksi, and Nards Quinto as well as the drafting of rookie Bong Quinto.