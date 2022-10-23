Barangay Ginebra makes late charge in PBA 3x3

BARANGAY Ginebra is making a late case in the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2.

The Kings swept their way to the top of Pool B, emerging as the second seeded team heading into the knockout stage of Leg 6 on Sunday at Robinsons Place Antipolo Extension.

The 3x3 team of the PBA’s most popular ballclub whipped Terrafirma and then moved past No. 2 seed J&T Express in a 17-16 overtime upset to finish its pool campaign on a bright note.

This marked the Kings’ third playoff appearance in six legs this conference.

Now the quartet of Mikey Cabahug, James Mangahas, Clark Bautista, and Ralph Cu will try to take their act further as they face Pool D No. 2 Meralco in the quarterfinals.

Jeff Manday and the Beermen advance. PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

The Bolts finished with an even 1-1 slate in their pool in a triple tie with Pioneer Elastoseal and NorthPort, but advanced to the next round together with the Katibays by virtue of a superior tiebreak score. Pioneer clinched the top seed in Pool D and will meet J&T Express in the quarters.

Other teams topping their respective groups with similar 2-0 slates are Platinum Karaoke in Pool A and San Miguel in Pool C.

Platinum is set for a Final Eight showdown with Pool C no. 2 Cavitex, while the Beermen face two-leg winner TNT in an early showdown of favorites also in the quarterfinals.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.