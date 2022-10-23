Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Oct 23
    PBA

    Barangay Ginebra makes late charge in PBA 3x3

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    James Mangahas and the Gin Kings make it to the round of eight.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    BARANGAY Ginebra is making a late case in the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2.

    The Kings swept their way to the top of Pool B, emerging as the second seeded team heading into the knockout stage of Leg 6 on Sunday at Robinsons Place Antipolo Extension.

    The 3x3 team of the PBA’s most popular ballclub whipped Terrafirma and then moved past No. 2 seed J&T Express in a 17-16 overtime upset to finish its pool campaign on a bright note.

    See: Encho Serrano not out to prove anything to his 3x3 team Ginebra

    This marked the Kings’ third playoff appearance in six legs this conference.

    Now the quartet of Mikey Cabahug, James Mangahas, Clark Bautista, and Ralph Cu will try to take their act further as they face Pool D No. 2 Meralco in the quarterfinals.

    Jeff MandayJeff Manday and the Beermen advance.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    The Bolts finished with an even 1-1 slate in their pool in a triple tie with Pioneer Elastoseal and NorthPort, but advanced to the next round together with the Katibays by virtue of a superior tiebreak score. Pioneer clinched the top seed in Pool D and will meet J&T Express in the quarters.

    Other teams topping their respective groups with similar 2-0 slates are Platinum Karaoke in Pool A and San Miguel in Pool C.

    Platinum is set for a Final Eight showdown with Pool C no. 2 Cavitex, while the Beermen face two-leg winner TNT in an early showdown of favorites also in the quarterfinals.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    PBA Updates
    topicBay Area DragonstopicTim ConetopicPido JarenciotopicScottie ThompsontopicBarangay GinebratopicNorthport Batang Pier
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    James Mangahas and the Gin Kings make it to the round of eight.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again