Barangay Ginebra keeps back-to-back bid alive in PBA 3x3

BARANGAY Ginebra made it to the Leg 4 knockout stage by the skin of its teeth and kept alive its back-to-back bid in the PBA 3x3.

The Kings edged Purefoods TJ Titans for the last quarterfinals slot in Pool A via a tie break Saturday at the conclusion of the group stage at Robinsons Place Novaliches.

Together with Pioneer Elastoseal, Ginebra and Purefoods all finished with the same 1-1 record in their group, but the Katibays claimed the No. 1 spot after garnering the highest tiebreak points with a total of 35 on the strength of their 21-14 win over the Kings.

Thanks to its 20-17 win over Purefoods, Ginebra ended up No. 2 in Pool A, edging out the Titans on tiebreak, 35-34.

The Titans earlier scored a 16-14 win over the Katibays.

The race for the two quarterfinal berths was just as intense in Pool C, with Meralco and Cavitex advancing to the next round.

San Miguel became the odd man out in the group with the lowest tie break points at 38 after the all three teams ended up tied with similar 1-1 records.

The Bolts and Braves had similar 39 tie break points, with Meralco gaining the No. 1 spot following its thrilling 21-19 victory over Cavitex.

Meanwhile, TNT and Platinum Karaoke made it to the next round via a sweep of their respective groups.

The Tropang Giga emerged No. 1 in Pool D with victories over NorthPort (22-15) and J&T Express (22-17), while Platinum topped Pool B by beating Terrafirma (21-9) and Blackwater (20-15).

J&T claimed the no. 2 spot in Pool D behind a 17-16 come-from-behind overtime win over the Batang Pier, while the Red President also won in overtime against the Dyip, 21-20, to place second in Pool B.

The quarterfinals pairing on Sunday will have Pioneer taking on Meralco, TNT clashing with Blackwater, Platinum Karaoke facing J&T, and Barangay Ginebra battling Cavitex.

The champion team will get the top prize of P100,000.