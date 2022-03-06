Ginebra goes for quarterfinal seat, face also-ran Rain or Shine

BARANGAY Ginebra goes for a quarterfinal berth when it faces also-ran Rain or Shine on Sunday in the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Gin Kings clash with the Elastopainters at 6 p.m.

At 5-5, Ginebra is in danger of missing the quarterfinals after its 115-103 loss to NLEX on Friday, a result that frustrated head coach Tim Cone.

Cone said the loss once again put his team teetering on the edge for the second conference in a row. The Gin Kings finished eighth last conference, and were eliminated by eventual champion TNT.

Coach Tim Cone and the Gin Kings enter the match in a share of seventh spot.

“We have to figure it out now. We lost our chance to get to the top four, and now we’d bounce and see if we can get into the top eight. That’s two conferences in a row, that’s too many in a row. That’s too many,” said Cone, who called what is happening in the team as unacceptable.

The Elastopainters are playing for pride against Ginebra with the team already eliminated from contention in the quarterfinals.

Rain or Shine suffered its fourth straight defeat on Thursday when it bowed to Rain or Shine, 104-100, to go down at 3-7.

Head coach Chris Gavina vowed to urge his team with a lot of intensity in a bid to close the conference with a win.

