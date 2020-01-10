Ginebra braces for Meralco local fightback, but to stay home on Durham in Game 2

LUCENA—Barangay Ginebra seeks a 2-0 lead in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals when the Gin Kings take on Meralco on Friday at the Quezon Convention Center here.

The Gin Kings face the Bolts at 7 p.m. in an out-of-town finals game, the first since both teams also squared off Game One of the 2017 Governors’ Cup.

Ginebra took the series opener in dramatic fashion, beating Meralco, 91-87, behind 10,708 fans at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum. The game was highlighted by Japeth Aguilar’s block over Allen Durham that preserved the Gin Kings’ lead in the end game.

Justin Brownlee had 38 points in the match to lead the team in scoring, while Aguilar and LA Tenorio combined for 30 in Game One.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone was glad that the Gin Kings were able to come out with the grueling win against a disciplined Meralco team that kept the game close in the fourth period.

“Grinding it out was a real testament to our guys still staying with it despite not playing in the comfortable way they want to play,” said Cone.

After winning Game One, Cone said he expects the same kind of intensity not just in Game Two but in the entire finals series that he believes will go into a seventh game.

Meralco, meanwhile, is out to tie the series in Game Two. History, however, has not been good for the Bolts in the Quezon capital as they have yet to win in two outings including that series opener of the 2017 Governors’ Cup where they dropped a lopsided 102-87 loss.

Durham, Chris Newsome, and Raymond Almazan had big games offensively but Cone expects Meralco will be coming back strong especially after the struggles of Baser Amer, Bong Quinto, and Allein Maliksi, who combined for only two triples out of the 15 they attempted in Game One.

“Newsome had a huge game, he was tremendous. But next game, it might be Amer, next game it might be Quinto, or someone coming off the bench, maybe a Maliksi. But you know, our attention is going to stay on Durham,” said Cone.

Meralco coach Norman Black hopes to draw more contributions from the bench in the all-important Game Two.

“Just have to get a little more production from the bench. I think we got. That's something we have to fix going into Game Two, because I have to take my starters out for a little while to give them a rest. So we want to at least maintain whatever advantage we have or increase that advantage if possible,” Black said.