Ginebra opens Philippine Cup title defense against NLEX

BARANGAY Ginebra formally opens its title defense of the PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday in its clash with NLEX at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Gin Kings play seven months after it captured last year’s lone conference when they beat TNT in the Clark bubble. The match is set at 4:35 p.m.

The biggest news for Ginebra during the long offseason is 2019 Governors’ Cup Best Player of the Conference Christian Standhardinger, who was acquired by the Gin Kings in a trade with NorthPort for Greg Slaughter.

Standhardinger ready to see action for Ginebra

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone assured Standhardinger is ready for the opener after missing practices due to an old injury.

Ginebra makes its debut against an NLEX squad that saw action in Friday’s opener. The Road Warriors look to bounce back after an 83-82 loss to Rain or Shine.

In that game, NLEX missed on a golden opportunity to win the game on the final possession as Anthony Semerad missed a game-winning attempt.

Barangay Ginebra will need to contain Kiefer Ravena, who played an all-around performance of 23 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in the opener.

In the first game, CJ Perez makes his San Miguel debut as the Beermen clash with the Meralco Bolts at 2 p.m.

June Mar Fajardo is also expected to make his return after the six-time PBA MVP suffered a fractured tibia last year.

In a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal showdown, Meralco outclassed NorthPort, 85-63, with Mac Belo scoring a career-high 27 points in his first game with the Bolts.

In the third game, Rain or Shine eyes its second win as the Elasto Painters clash with the Blackwater Bossing at 7 p.m.

